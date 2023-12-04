NEVADA CITY, Calif. December 4, 2023 – The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature – through film. The 22nd annual festival takes place in-person February 15-19, 2024 – complete with films, workshops, panels, an art exhibition, Q&A sessions, talks, chats, and more! Expect the usual weekend of inspiration at your favorite venues like Center for the Arts, Del Oro Theatre, The Stone House, and Nevada Theater.

To ensure the festival’s success, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) aims to assemble a dynamic team of over 500 volunteers for crucial roles spanning theater venues and festival headquarters. Roles include logistics support team, media lounge, pass checkers, ushers, tech crew, and more.

The Festival couldn’t happen without all its incredible volunteers. Volunteers receive a free session ticket after each shift completed (and six shifts worked will earn a festival pass).

Volunteer signups are happening now! Secure your spot and become a behind-the-scenes hero of SYRCL’s 2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival by visiting wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

There are so many ways to get involved at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and take action for the planet. If you have any questions, please contact SYRCL’s Community Engagement Team at 530.265.5961 ext 201 or by email at maddie@yubariver.org.

Join SYRCL in creating an impactful and unforgettable experience at the 2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The entire festival team looks forward to collaborating with this year’s group of exceptional volunteers.