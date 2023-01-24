Nevada City, CA – On February 19th, for the first time ever, the Nevada City Mardi Gras Celebration and the South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival fall on the same weekend. In the spirit of this occurrence, this year’s Mardi Gras Parade will mirror the theme of this year’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival: CommUnity.

Wild & Scenic’ s theme focuses on the importance of approaching challenges as a unified community and reflects the significance of grassroots movements in protecting nature for future generations. Now, more than ever, we all need to put aside our differences and come together to work on solving issues locally.

We also can all come together as a community and have some fun.

On Sunday, February 19th starting at 2pm, spectators will gather along Broad Street in Nevada City to enjoy the floats and revelers at the annual Mardi Gras Parade. Everyone is encouraged to wear festive Mardi Gras attire. The joint Mardi Gras and Wild & Scenic Street Fair on N. Pine Street will be open from 12pm-4pm. There you can shop for hand-made gifts, visit with area non-profits, buy food and drinks, and more. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will also have a pop-up bar where you can grab a drink to support the fest and the Mardi Gras celebration.

Parking will be limited in Nevada City, but all Wild & Scenic Film Festival ticket holders have access to a free shuttle from Grass Valley to Nevada City, so make sure you grab a ticket to the fest and then hop on the bus.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival team is excited to celebrate with its community around the power of film to bring diverse people and ideas together, heal, and give hope. Despite the challenges presented in the last two years, the festival, Nevada City, and our community continue to look to the future together with hope.

South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) 21st Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place February 16-20, 2023. Once again, the festival brings together another incredible selection of films to change your world. Each year, Wild & Scenic draws top filmmakers, celebrities, leading activists, social innovators, and well-known world adventurers to the historic downtown areas of Nevada City and Grass Valley, California.

Considered one of the nation’s premier environmental and adventure film festivals, this year’s films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. Festival-goers can expect award-winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture, and more.

SYRCL is a grassroots organization based in Nevada City, California, that has been building a community to protect and restore the rivers of the regional watershed, from source to sea, since 1983. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival puts the group’s local work into the broader environmental and social context and serves to remind people that they all are participants in a global movement for a more wild and scenic world. After the February festival, Wild & Scenic goes on tour around the country at more than 200 events hosted by other organizations that use the festival as a platform to inspire activism in their own communities.

Quaint, scenic, and historic – Nevada City is an exuberant Victorian era city amid mountains, rivers, and forest. Nevada City is a true gem brimming with beauty, culture, and history. The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit membership organization formed in 1937 to support small businesses in Nevada City and the surrounding region by providing technical, business, and tourism support. The chamber operates the Nevada City Visitors Center and organizes popular community events such as Victorian Christmas, Summer Nights Markets, and Mardi Gras.