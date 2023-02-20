We are ecstatic to announce our 2023 Award Winners! This year’s award-winning films were chosen from a field of 22 features and 104 short films by a dedicated team of jurists. 

Wild & Scenic is proud to present this year’s “Yuby Awards” to the following films:

BEST OF FESTIVAL

Path of the Panther

MOST INSPIRING ADVENTURE FILM

This is Beth

SPIRIT OF ACTIVISM

Free to Run

BEST IN THEME

Elevated

BEST SHORT

The Mud on their Hands

JURY AWARD

From My Window

Range Rider

HONORABLE MENTION

Nowhere to Go but Everywhere

Breaking Trail

BEST KID’S FILM

The Elephant & The Termite

KID’S HONORABLE MENTION

The Rock Pool Waltz

WATCH ALL THE AWARD WINNERS!

Sunday Night

7:30 pm at the Nevada Theater in Nevada City

8:15 at the Center for the Arts — Grass Valley

or 

Monday Night — Local’s Night

6:00 pm at the Nevada Theater in Nevada City

7:00 pm at the Del Oro in Grass Valley