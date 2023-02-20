We are ecstatic to announce our 2023 Award Winners! This year’s award-winning films were chosen from a field of 22 features and 104 short films by a dedicated team of jurists.
Wild & Scenic is proud to present this year’s “Yuby Awards” to the following films:
BEST OF FESTIVAL
MOST INSPIRING ADVENTURE FILM
SPIRIT OF ACTIVISM
BEST IN THEME
BEST SHORT
JURY AWARD
HONORABLE MENTION
BEST KID’S FILM
KID’S HONORABLE MENTION
WATCH ALL THE AWARD WINNERS!
Sunday Night
7:30 pm at the Nevada Theater in Nevada City
8:15 at the Center for the Arts — Grass Valley
or
Monday Night — Local’s Night
6:00 pm at the Nevada Theater in Nevada City