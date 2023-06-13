The CalFresh Market Match program returns to Farmers Markets in Nevada City and Grass Valley this summer and fall!

CalFresh customers are eligible to match up to $15 of EBT funds purchased at each participating market throughout the season while funds last. Participants could receive up to $45 in tokens each week.

“Last year, our Market Match program provided our customers with an additional $19,242 in tokens to help purchase healthy foods and garden starts, keeping over $38,484 of EBT funds local and going to our farmers,” said Nevada County Social Services Program Manager Kristen Plante.

This is Nevada County Social Services’ 10th year partnering with Connecting Point to provide CalFresh recipients with an EBT dollar match.

Three farmers markets are participating in the Market Match program this year:

The Market at Grass Valley

Pine Creek Shopping Center near Raley’s

Tuesdays, June 6th through September 12th (9:00 am – 1:00 pm)

The Market at Grass Valley

Pine Creek Shopping Center near JC Penny’s

Saturdays, June 3rd through November 18th (8:00 am – 12:30 pm)

Nevada City Farmer’s Market

Union Street in downtown Nevada City

Saturdays, June 3rd through November 18th (8:30 am – 1:00 pm)

To receive tokens, CalFresh participants must present their EBT card and ID at the Market Manager’s booth. Many additional local Farmers Markets accept EBT, although they do not participate in the Market Match program. Learn more about Nevada County Social Services’ CalFresh program at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/CalFresh.