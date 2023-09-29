The Food Bank of Nevada County has expanded their capacity by acquiring a new warehouse next to their existing facility. A $1 million grant from the California Department of Social Services to help expand its capacity to feed community members faced with food insecurity, the ‘neutral’ term for hunger.

Photos: YubaNet

During an open house on Wednesday, guests got to tour the new and existing facility and learned about the impact the Food Bank has in Nevada County.

In addition to the increased square footage, the grant will also fund a large solar array on the roof and carports, the electric car charging port, as well as a heavy-duty commercial plastic and cardboard baler that will help recycle the large amount of cardboard and plastic they use every week.

The Food Bank has distribution sites throughout western Nevada County:

Little Town of Washington at the Washington Fire Department at noon on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Higgins at the United Methodist Church on Hacienda Drive from 3:30pm-5:30pm on the 3rd Thursday of each month.

Grass Valley at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church on Osborne Hill Rd. from 10am-12pm an the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.

North San Juan at the Oak Tree School on Oak Tree Rd from 10am-12pm on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

Volunteers are needed to help receive and package the food donations, including fresh produce from Sierra Harvest’s Gleaning Program. Donations are always gratefully accepted.

For more information about the Food Bank of Nevada County: https://foodbankofnc.org/