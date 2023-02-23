GRASS VALLEY, CA – Hospice of the Foothills, a leading provider of nonprofit hospice care in greater Nevada County, is excited to announce the 1st anniversary of their popular Gift and Thrift Store in Grass Valley. In celebration of this milestone, the organization is inviting the community to join them for a day of fun, a treasure hunt, free prizes and significant discounts on March 4, 2023.

During this special celebration, come browse the store’s vast selection of gently-used clothing home goods, and furniture and save 50% on everything except fine jewelry and See’s Candies. It’s the perfect opportunity to score some great deals while supporting a good local cause.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating another year of serving our community through the Hospice Gift and Thrift Store,” said Heidi Wingo, Director of HR and Retail Operations. “We could not have reached this milestone without the support of our dedicated volunteers and customers, and we are so grateful to have the opportunity to give back through this special event.”

Proceeds from Hospice Gift and Thrift Stores in Grass Valley and Penn Valley support Hospice of the Foothill’s mission of providing compassionate end-of-life support for patients, families and the community. By donating gently used goods and shopping at the store, customers are not only finding great deals, but they are also helping to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“The gift stores are a vital part of our organization, and we are proud to have served our community for 43 years,” said Viv Tipton, Executive Director. “We hope that this event will bring people together to celebrate our shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of our patients in need.”

The celebration will take place from 10 am to 6 pm at Hospice Gift and Thrift 840 E. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95949. 530-265-6500.