Nevada City, May 23, 2023 — The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is hosting the Firewise Together Fundraiser a benefit for Firewise Communities from 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park. This event will be an opportunity for Firewise Communities to celebrate recent achievements and raise funds to sustain momentum. All are welcome to attend.

Lakeside with sunshine, lawn games, friends, and live music, this event will have all the trappings of a perfect summer’s day. Happy hour will kick off with live music around 5:00 PM, followed by a delicious BBQ dinner catered by Bill’s Chuckwagon. Attendees will have a chance to bid on both live and silent auction in hopes of bringing home items like gift certificates, festival tickets, vacation packages, local artwork, and more. All proceeds from the event will be invested in Nevada County Firewise Communities.

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has offered both administrative and on-the-ground support to residents who have been hard at work organizing to make their neighborhoods safer from wildfire. Nevada County now leads the nation with the most Firewise USA® Communities, 90 in total.

With fire an ever-present aspect of life for folks living in the wildland urban interface, Firewise USA® Communities play a vital role in reframing one’s relationship to fire. Firewise Communities empower and give agency to residents by sharing home hardening, defensible space, and emergency preparedness resources to increase resiliency to wildfire.

“We’ve seen tremendous coordination and leadership within Nevada County. Our Firewise Communities are highly engaged. They go after grants, plan and implement neighborhood treatment projects, and organize prescribed fire workshops. We are lucky to have so many dedicated players who make this program impactful,” says Jamie Jones Executive Director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

Firewise USA® Communities also play a key role in helping secure grants by providing local match through volunteer service. Volunteer match has been used on projects like the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone and will be used for the South County Shaded Fuel Break and the Woodpecker Ravine Shaded Fuel Break.

The Firewise Together Fundraiser will also honor communities with a special awards program as well as share upcoming projects on the horizon. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will recognize the fundraiser at their board meeting May 23, 2023, at 1:30pm. The public is invited to provide comment in support of the Firewise USA® Communities program and to attend the fundraising event on Saturday, June 3rd.

To purchase tickets or join a Firewise USA® Community in your neighborhood, visit AreYouFireSafe.com.