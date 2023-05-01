Nevada City –The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) invites the community to Wild for the Yuba – a special Dinner & Auction – on Saturday June 3, 2023, from 6:00-9:30pm at the beautiful grounds of the Wheelhouse Event Center in Nevada City.

Wild for the Yuba is SYRCL’s party for the river featuring a stunning array of silent and live auction items and experiences. This year’s prizes include adventures to Reno, San Francisco, and Tahoe. Many local businesses have shown their love for the Yuba by contributing merchandise and gift certificates to tours, shops, services, and restaurants.

This annual event is a fundraiser for SYRCL’s Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship, SYRCL’s youth education initiatives, and the summer programs striving to keep the river healthy and safe, such as River Ambassadors and the Yuba River Cleanup.

This year’s Wild for the Yuba also commemorates SYRCL’s 40th Anniversary. “We invite our members, volunteers, and the public to join us at Wild for the Yuba as we recognize a major milestone for our organization,” says Board President George Olive. “Forty years ago, our dedicated river community formed SYRCL to protect our region from hydropower dams, ultimately proving that People Can Save a River. Wild for the Yuba is our time to celebrate our history and welcome the next generation of river stewards to ensure 40 more years of success.”

Guests will be treated to appetizers, dinner, and dessert by Emily’s Catering. Live music provided by Broken Compass Bluegrass will entertain guests throughout the evening. Based in northern California, Broken Compass Bluegrass includes Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich, Mei Lin Heirendt, and Sam Jacobs. All four are seasoned performers, multi-instrumentalists, songwriters, and singers and have established themselves as some of California’s most prominent up-and-coming youth. Broken Compass Bluegrass has already been recognized for their tight arrangements, tasteful playing, and distinguished songwriting. The band performs a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material, among numerous originals.

Wild for the Yuba tickets are available at the SYRCL office or online at www.yubariver.org. Seating is limited, and the event is expected to sell out. Advance tickets are $85 per person for current SYRCL members and $90 for the general public. On May 16, tickets prices increase to $95 per person for SYRCL members and $100 for the general public. Reserved tables for groups of 6 or 8 are available, with discounts for current SYRCL members.

Admission includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, entry to silent & live auctions, musical entertainment, and outdoor patio seating. SYRCL will offer a no-host bar where it will sell beer and wine.

What: Wild for the Yuba – Dinner, Auction, Music When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 6 pm – 9:30 pm Where: Wheelhouse Event Center, 18851 State Hwy 20, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tickets: Members: $85 Early/$95 Late pricing; General: $90 Early/$100 Late pricing Reserved seating for 6 starts at $505 for members / $535 General Limited Seating – Event is expected to sell out.

About SYRCL: Based in Nevada County, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with more than 3,500 members and volunteers. See: www.yubariver.org