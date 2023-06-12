The You Bet firewise community is hosting this year’s annual event Sat June 17 from 3:00-6:00pm. If you use You Bet Rd to access your property, you’re part of this group!

This is the don’t miss event to catch up on community fire safety initiatives. And, will feature guest speakers from CALFIRE, UCCE and Sierra Streams who will speak to us about how to create a forest that can sustain a wildfire and what to do about bark beetle trees.

The best part? It’s a potluck social! Bring a dish to share, your own chair and drinks and be ready to meet neighbors, old and new.

Look forward to seeing you at the top of You Bet at Gary’s property 20847 Red Dog Rd.